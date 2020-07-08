WILLIAMSON — The 20th case of COVID-19 was confirmed over the weekend in Mingo County, according to a press release issued by Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship on Monday.
The person confirmed positive for the coronavirus is a 67-year-old man with symptoms who is isolating at home with his family.
The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with him.
According to numbers provided Monday morning, Mingo County has seen tested 1,773 people with 23 total coronavirus cases, of which 20 are positive cases and three probable cases.
There are 1,750 negative cases; 15 people have recovered, and the county has experienced two COVID-19-related deaths. That leaves six current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the person will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Anyone who feels they need to be tested is asked to contact their primary care provider, local hospital or local health care clinic.
On Monday morning, the West Virginia Department of Human Health and Resources reported that there have been 187,464 lab results received for COVID-19, with 3,356 total cases and 95 deaths.
Across the state, 826 cases are still considered active and 2,435 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications so far.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, or call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.