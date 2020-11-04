WILLIAMSON — The month of October for Mingo County was by far the worst month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of total positive cases in the Mingo County population.
According to Mingo County Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship, 254 Mingo Countians tested positive for the coronavirus during October. September’s total cases reached 143.
Blankenship said that the past two weeks in particular have produced a large amount of positive cases, with 91 new cases being reported from Sunday, Oct. 25, to Saturday, Oct. 31.
The MCHD said that as of 8 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has had a total of 654 positive coronavirus cases, with 413 of those cases having recovered along with 10 deaths.
That leaves 231 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, which is the most active cases at one time within the county. Blankenship said Monday that around 8,000 people have been tested across the county since the start of the pandemic.
Starting this week, the Governor’s Office required that health departments in counties that are labeled as red, orange or gold are required to host free COVID-19 test sites at three separate locations across the county.
On Monday, the health department hosted test sites at fire departments in Beech Creek and Chattaroy as well as at a church in Delorme, and Blankenship said they will continue to test at various locations each day.
Test locations can be found by visiting the Mingo County Health Department Facebook page or by calling 304-235-3570.
All new confirmed active cases will be isolated, and close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department, according to the CDC and WV DHHR guidelines.
The health department is urging the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders. Those who think they need to be tested should contact the health department or a primary care provider.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For any remaining questions you may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.