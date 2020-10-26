WILLIAMSON — With a recent surge of new cases, Mingo County has topped 200 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
According to Mingo County Health Department Administrator Keith Blankenship, as of 11 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has had a total of 576 positive coronavirus cases, with 381 of those cases having recovered along with 10 deaths.
That leaves 205 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, which is the most active cases at one time, according to Blankenship.
Fifty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Mingo Health Department between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25. The new patients ranged between the age of 3 and 74 years old and bring October’s total up to 184 positive cases. September had 143 positive cases, August had a total of 119 cases, July had 130 cases, while June saw only 17 positive cases.
The MCHD hosted testing sites at their office in downtown and at locations throughout the county this past week, and Blankenship said that testing will continue to be offered this week. To keep up with the testing locations, visit the MCHD Facebook page.
All new confirmed active cases will be isolated and close contacts of active cases, according to the CDC and WV DHHR guidelines, will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
If you think you have been a close contact of a positive case, visit the WV DHHR website to see what to do if you think you were potentially exposed. In general, a close contact is a person that is:
- Living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19,
- Caring for a sick person with COVID-19,
- Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes,
- Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19 (e.g., being coughed on, kissing, other touching, sharing utensils, etc.).
The Health Department is urging the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders. Those who think they need to be tested should contact the health department or a primary care provider.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For any remaining questions you may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.