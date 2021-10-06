CHARLESTON — Artwork by students from Mingo County is on display at the State Capitol building, showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse in the Attorney General’s Kids Kick Opioids design contest.
The local entries on display were created by Tytus Endicott and Emy Leigh Mitchell. The Mingo County students’ artwork was joined by that of Lauryn New of Boone County; Briar Pauley of Lincoln County; Whitney Belcher of McDowell County; Katelyn Duff and Taylor Wright of Mercer County; and Alexis Star Harley, Kailyn Spence and Isaiah Clay of Wyoming County.
Their artwork remained on display through September 23.
“Drug abuse needlessly claims too many lives. Our hope is the entries from these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change, and touch the minds and hearts of those who view them at the Capitol,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “These entries reveal not only the immense creativity and talent of our students — in some instances, their designs also show the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home.”
The entries from Mingo County and others around the region are among 67 regional winning entries chosen by judges.
Judges selected Liliona McKenzie Wright of Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County as the statewide winner. Her design appeared in newspapers as the Attorney General’s latest public service announcement in July and remains on the office’s website, along with that of statewide runner-up Caitlin Modesitt of Ravenswood Middle School in Jackson County.
Regional winning designs will be displayed on rotation with other regions at the Capitol through late November.