CINDERELLA — All students that attend school in Mingo County will receive a food benefit by mid-June to offset the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Mingo County Schools.
A Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) card will be mailed to families of students to help cover food costs during the summer. The card will be pre-loaded with $313 per student in the household and will be mailed to the student’s address on file at the child’s/children’s school(s).
Mingo County Schools said in the release that it is critical to make certain that parents provide any new address information for children in order to receive the P-EBT card.
You can update the address information by completing a form provided on the Mingo County Schools website. You must be the custodial parent/guardian to submit an update form for a student.
If you have more than four students in your household, you may complete and submit a second form for any additional students. All submissions must be made by Friday, May 15.
The card can be used at any location where SNAP EBT cards are accepted. Families who currently receive SNAP benefits will have the $313 per student automatically added to their SNAP EBT cards, according to the release.