CHARLESTON — Makayla Jarvis of Tug Valley High School and Emily Cline and Trace Clark of Mingo Central High School were selected as Honorary Secretaries of State for their efforts to register classmates to vote, according to a news release from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
The students are among a small group from across the state to be recognized as part of the Secretary of State’s voter registration program.
These students led their schools to register at least 85 percent of eligible students to vote.
