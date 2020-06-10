More than 1,300 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the spring 2020 semester, including three from Mingo County.
Kaitlyn Carter, Amanda Cisco and Walter Warden were each named to the president’s list for the Spring 2020 semester. All three students are natives of Mingo County.
Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average were named to the president’s list.
The 120-acre main campus of Fairmont State University sits on a hillside in Fairmont, West Virginia, the county seat of Marion County.