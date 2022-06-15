GLENVILLE, WV — Zoe A. Yates of Williamson has been named to the Glenville State University President’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the President’s Honor Roll, students must have a 4.0 grade point average and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Mingo County student named to Glenville State University honor roll
- Williamson Daily News
