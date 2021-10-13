Mingo County continues to remain red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 county alert map as of Monday, a designation the county has consistently been in for about a month.
According to the state dashboard, Mingo County has 138 active cases of COVID-19, with a daily percent positivity rate of 15.63%, as of Sunday, Oct. 10. Cumulatively overall, Mingo County has seen 3,005 cases and 70 deaths as a result of virus complications.
Over the last seven days, 32.72% of all cases recorded in the county have been in those 25 years of age or younger, with 9.45% in the 5-11 age range.
Mingo County is also one of 20 counties that are currently red on the DHHR county alert system map along. As such, students attending schools in the county are still required to mask up indoors during the school day.
Neighboring Logan and McDowell counties are in the orange category, while Mingo’s other bordering West Virginia counties — Wyoming, Lincoln and Wayne — are also in the red.
Overall, West Virginia currently has 10,561 active cases of COVID-19 for a 11.47% daily positivity rate. There were 41 new deaths reported as of Monday. Cumulatively, the state has seen 253,895 cases recorded.
A total of 855,919 people in West Virginia have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 984,713 have received at least one dose.
Mingo County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, with only 7,544 doses administered, or 32.2% of the population. Neighboring Logan County, in comparison, has 18,356 doses administered, which is 57.3% of its population.