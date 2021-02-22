WILLIAMSON — Even though it was only for three days, the fact that Mingo County spent some time with a yellow designation on this past week’s COVID-19 map shows just how much progress the county has made in fighting the disease.
On Monday, Feb. 16, Mingo County showed up in the yellow on the county alert system map released daily by the West Virginia Department of Health and Humans Resources with a percent positivity rate of 4.00.
The following day, Mingo showed up back in the orange with a rate of 4.70, but they were back in the yellow on Feb. 18 with a rate of 3.86 and again the following day with a rate of 3.92.
The county jumped back into the gold on Saturday after the positivity rate rose to 4.34 percent.
The last time Mingo County appeared in the yellow on the COVID-19 map was all the way back in August 2020. Since then, the county has been either gold, orange or red until this past week.
The county’s infection rate has steadily improved as it was one of the highest in the state at 36.59 on Feb. 14 and then dropped as low as 17.69 on Feb. 19.
As of Sunday, Feb. 21, according to the WV DHHR COVID-19 dashboard, Mingo County has reported a total of 2,093 residents test positive for COVID-19 since last March with 1,835 cases listed as recovered, 225 active and 33 deceased due to complications from COVID-19.
Statewide as of Sunday, West Virginia has reported 103,716 positive cases of the coronavirus with 2,261 deaths.
Due to inclement weather, the Mingo County Health Department had to cancel its COVID-19 vaccination event for residents 65 and older scheduled for Feb. 19 at the Larry Joe Harless Center
MCHD Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship said the event would be rescheduled for this week but had yet to announce a date or time as of press time.
Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, at Williamson Memorial Hospital, according to Blankenship, and will also be for those 65 and older and registered on the health department’s waitlist.
The Mingo County Health Department urges the community to stay diligent and to continue following all guidelines, including practice social distancing and wearing a face covering.
Testing sites for COVID-19 are still being offered at locations across Mingo County on all five days of the week. They are:
- Williamson Health and Wellness Center in Williamson — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Hurley Drug Company in Williamson — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Delbarton Town Hall — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays
- Kermit Town Hall parking lot/Kermit VFD building — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays
- Larry Joe Harless Community Center in Gilbert —9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.