WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Health Department announced two COVID-19 related deaths this past week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths due to complications from the novel coronavirus to nine.
The eighth Mingo County resident to succumb to the virus was an 83-year-old who died Sept. 14 at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky.
The ninth Mingo County resident to die from complications related to COVID-19 was an 89-year-old female who was also hospitalized at ARH. She died Sept. 15, according to the Health Department.
According to the Mingo County Health Department, Mingo County saw 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the county from Friday, Sept. 11, to Friday, Sept. 18.
The high rise in positive cases caused the sevn-day average for Mingo County’s average per 100,000 people to skyrocket above 25, which placed Mingo County Schools in the red on the county alert system released Saturday
Counties that are in the red on the map are believed to have substantial community transmission, and all in-person schooling and all school-related extracurricular activities are put on hold until the county exits the red when a new map is released each Saturday.
In the last update provided by the MCHD, Mingo County had tested 5,046 people with 358 positive laboratory coronavirus tests, leaving 4,688 negative cases. While 205 people have recovered, the county has experienced nine COVID-19 related deaths.
All confirmed active cases will be asked to isolate. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine, and both will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders. Those who think they need to be tested should contact a primary care provider, a local hospital or a local healthcare clinic.
According to the WV DHHR website, as of 10 a.m. Monday West Virginia has had 14,171 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 519,175 tests administered with 3,544 cases still active. The state has seen 312 deaths and had announced 117 new cases in the last 24 hours.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.