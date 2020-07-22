WILLIAMSON — Mingo County saw its biggest outbreak to date of COVID-19 this past week as the Mingo County Health Department announced 39 new cases in just a six-day span.
On Wednesday, July 15, MCHD Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship issued a press release saying they had received eight positive results for the novel coronavirus, which was a high for a single day.
Two additional cases were then announced Thursday, and then on Friday the Health Department announced a new single-day high, as nine new cases were found in Mingo County residents.
On Monday, 20 more positive cases were announced from over the weekend, bringing the county’s number of infected patients to 67, with 40 active cases.
This data brings Mingo County up to 50 new positive COVID-19 cases for July. Mingo County only had 17 positive cases at the end of June.
The increase in cases appear to be the result of diverse activities, but involve travel and the attending of local events or functions, according to the MCHD.
The persons confirmed positive for the coronavirus range from ages 10 to 79 with varying symptoms.
None of the current active COVID-19 cases are hospitalized and are isolating at home, according to the health department, which is notifying all those who were in close contact with them.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, July 20, Mingo County has tested 2,170 people with 69 total coronavirus cases, of which 67 are positive cases and two probable cases.
There have been 2,101 negative cases, 27 people have recovered, and the county has experienced two COVID-19 related deaths. That leaves 40 current active cases in Mingo County.
Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect patients’ privacy, no other information will be released.
The health department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible and obey all governor’s executive orders.
Those who think they need to be tested should contact your primary care provider, your local hospital or your local healthcare clinic.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported there have been 233,490 total lab results received for COVID-19, with 5,080 total cases and 100 deaths. Active cases in the Mountain State stand at 1,580 with 3,400 West Virginians recovered.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.