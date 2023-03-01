WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education proclaimed March Music in Our Schools Month.
Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch said this is meant as a time to encourage music education because it is a part of a well-rounded education for every student.
For more than 30 years, March has been officially designated by the National Association for Music Education for the observance of Music In Our Schools Month, the time of year when music education becomes the focus of schools across the nation.
The purpose of the recognition is to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all children — and to remind citizens that school is where all children should have access to music.
The month also serves as an opportunity for music teachers to bring their music programs to the attention of the school and the community, and to display the benefits that school music brings to students of all ages.
Also during the meeting last Tuesday, the board approved two out-of-state field trips for students, one for Kermit PK-8 eighth graders and one for Gilbert PK-8 eighth graders.
The board also set the three-week practice period for athletics this summer. The period will be slated for June 12-30 at the recommendation of Branch. Branch said that this is normally when the period is held and that some families have already scheduled vacations around these dates. Additionally, the gym floors in all the schools are set to be refinished in late July.
The next regular meeting of the Mingo County Board of Education is set for 5 p.m. March 21.
