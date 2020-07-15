CINDERELLA — Mingo County Schools has released the results of their public survey regarding re-opening of school facilities during the 2020-2021 academic year in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many other county school systems throughout the Mountain State, Mingo County Schools offered the survey to the public to assess local sentiments regarding re-entry. The survey was completed by 987 individuals, including 753 parents or guardians, 225 school employees and 78 students.
When asked how many children in their household attend a public school in Mingo County, 132 responded zero, 698 responded one to two, 140 responded three to four and 17 responded five or more.
Respondents identified which school in the county where their students will attend, or where they will work.
- Burch PK-8: 106
- Dingess Elementary: 36
- Gilbert PK-8: 140
- Kermit PK-8: 86
- Lenore PK-8: 150
- Matewan PK-8: 97
- Mingo Central High School: 284
- Mingo Extended Learning Center: 6
- Tug Valley High School: 165
- Williamson PK-8: 153
When asked if they feel comfortable returning to school on a normal schedule under the current circumstances, 367 responded yes, and 620 responded no.
Respondents were then asked to choose between two school re-entry scenarios.
The first scenario, known as “safer at school/safer at home,” would have all students attending school for four days per week in-person and remotely on the fifth day for a deep-clean of school facilities. This scenario is what the Mingo County Board of Education ultimately decided to tentatively proceed with during their July 9 workshop meeting.
The second scenario, “blended learning,” would see middle and high school students attending two days in-person and three days remotely, with two different groupings of students attending on alternating two-day-in-person schedules.
Of the two choices, 524 respondents picked the first scenario, and 463 picked the second scenario.
The survey asked respondents if they have internet/cellular capabilities for their child to participate in online learning if provided a device. An overwhelming majority, 940 to 47, said yes.
When asked about masks/face coverings, most respondents said students and staff should wear face coverings on school buses and when in common areas or moving in hallways. However, a majority of respondents said no when asked if students and staff should wear face coverings in classrooms.
When asked if they would instruct their child/children to wear a face covering whether or not it has been recommended, 439 respondents said yes, and 405 said no.
If conditions do not change by this fall, 539 of respondents said they would not use the school bus as transportation, while 448 said they would.
Parents and guardians were also asked if they have a plan for their students’ care if they must be home for remote learning for part or all of the week, and 193 responded that they have no plan for care, 75 said they can arrange for one day of care, 63 responded that they can arrange for two to three days of care, and 543 responded that they can arrange for four to five days of care.
Survey-takers were also offered to provide short written comments to some of the questions. The responses were anonymous and were shown to board members by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch.
The responses featured a wide variety of opinions, with some voicing their support for returning to the classroom.
“I like my teacher explaining things in person, and I did not learn as well online,” said one student response.
“I struggle to do work online,” said another student in response to a question regarding re-entry scenarios. “I go back and forth between parents, so it would be easier for me to get to school for four days a week instead of two or three.”
Other responses were much more cautious in nature.
“I would prefer my child to be in home schooled online, because she is a special needs child, and my wife and I are compromised,” said one response. “We both have COPD, and my wife is on chemo for colon cancer and is also a diabetic. I think it is too dangerous to send any child to school, and this still spreading like wildfire without a vaccine.”
“I honestly think the school system needs to change the attendance requirements if the BOE is going to make these ridiculous rules,” said another response. “You want my child to wear a mask?? Absurd. You want to take my child’s temp?? So if they have a temp, you can send them home … well, if the attendance policy wasn’t so absurd, parents wouldn’t even attempt to send their children to school in the first place. I don’t NEED to send my child to the doctor every single time he has a fever. Our bodies are built to learn how to fight off infection. This whole get-up is only going to make my child more sick and therefore miss more school, but you’re going to turn us into truancy if they miss too much school. I’m probably going to homeschool until after this ridiculous COVID phase is over with.”