WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education took time during its regular meeting Friday to honor 21 staff members who will retire at the end of the school year.
“We are so glad to honor our retirees tonight,” said Superintendent Johnny Branch. “I know not everyone is here, but I’m going to call every name.”
Each retiree received a plaque to mark the occasion. Those honored were Michael Anderson, David Brewer, Stella Brumfield, Harry Campbell Jr., Deborah Canterbury, Karen Cook, Sandy Criddle, James F. Dean, Drema Dempsey, Sharon Francis, Cheryl Howard, David Ledger, Margo Mounts, Mildred Ooten, Donna Paterino, Barbara Perkins, Sonya Picklesimer, Patty Rife, Judy Sipple, Countenance Slone and Kathy Thompson.
Brumfield, Cook, Criddle, Mounts, Ooten, Perkins, Sipple and Slone were present at the meeting Friday to receive their plaques. The board also had refreshments and a reception for the retirees.