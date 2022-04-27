WILLIAMSON – Mingo County Schools recently announced a partnership with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College for the state’s Grow Your Own Pathways to Teaching Initiative.
State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch visited Southern on April 20 to speak with 15 potential students for the program from the county’s two high schools.
West Virginia is among many states facing a teacher shortage. The Pathways to Teaching Initiative allows students to pursue a teaching degree while still in high school.
Participating counties work with higher education institution partners to develop pathways that include college-level courses and practical classroom experiences under the direction of veteran teachers. By the time they graduate high school, students can earn up to 30 college credits and complete a year of college at significantly reduced costs. This gives them an advanced position in college to finish course requirements, begin their residency and earn their bachelor’s degree within three years.
“This initiative offers students a roadmap to teaching that addresses a critical need while providing high-caliber enrichment and preparation,” Burch said. “We want to bring talent back to the county that is equipped with the pedagogy and residency experience this initiative offers. As a result, we believe our counties will not only be able to attract teachers but also retain them at higher rates.”
Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch said the teaching program is not the only partnership Mingo County has with Southern. He said students have been afforded multiple ways to earn college credits while still in high school.
“I am so grateful because Southern came to us with this idea this year of early college academy,” Branch said.
Twenty-nine counties are participating in the pilot, which is one of several TeachWV initiatives. The West Virginia Department of Education recently retooled the website, teachwv.com, to offer detailed information about alternative pathways to teaching, as well as information about teacher preparation programs and testimonials from college students and classroom teachers.