CINDERELLA — Several emergency drills are being held at area schools as a part of Safety Week for Mingo County schools.
Safety Week began Monday, Oct. 21 at Mingo Central High School and will wrap up next Monday, Oct. 28, at Matewan PK8.
During Safety Week, all county schools will participate in fire drills, lockdown/active shooter drills, tornado drills, bus safety drills and body safety lessons.
The West Virginia State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office, 911 Emergency Services and city and county emergency responders will participate and assist with the drills.
Superintendent Don Spence said parents should take the time to talk about the importance of these activities with their children and that it would be a good opportunity to discuss a home emergency preparedness plan.
To ensure the safety of everyone, the district asks that visitors refrain from coming to the school during the activities. For more information or to voice any concerns on the event at your particular school, you are asked to contact the school’s principal directly.
Below is the schedule for drills at Mingo County schools:
- Mingo Central, was held Monday, Oct. 21.
- Gilbert PK8, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
- Williamson PK8, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
- Kermit PK8, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
- Dingess Elementary, 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
- Burch PK8, 9:30 am. Friday, Oct. 25.
- Lenore PK8, 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
- Tug Valley, 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
- Matewan PK8, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.