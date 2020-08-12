WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education conducted a special workshop meeting Thursday, Aug. 6, where district superintendent Don Spence and assistant superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch outlined their fall re-entry strategy.
Board members voted 3-2 on July 9 to adopt a four-day Monday through Thursday in-person classroom instructional plan, with Fridays off for remote learning via a district-provided device. Officials have completed strategy for reopening, and the plan was presented to the MCBOE during a meeting that lasted more than three hours.
The meeting was also attended by Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship and nurse April Hall, who both said the Mingo County Schools re-entry plan is “on target” regarding COVID-19 safety procedures.
The re-entry strategy is broken into several categories: daily strategies, daily routines, transportation measures, sanitation, daily cleaning procedures and instruction and learning.
Daily strategies
Students and faculty will be required to maintain recommended social distancing guidelines in classrooms, hallways and common areas of schools. Face coverings will be required for all students (K-12) on buses, and for grades 3-12 and all staff in halls and common areas.
Students may remove masks in class after they are seated, and masks will be provided. According to Spence, Mingo County Schools is working on providing two rewashable, adjustable cloth masks to every child and employee, and they are encouraged to bring their own from home as well.
The regular paper masks will also be provided to any student who may need them on buses. Persons with medical conditions restricting face coverings will not have to wear masks, provided they show medical documentation.
Any student who needs to be repeatedly disciplined for not following proper mask guidelines may be transferred to virtual school, Spence and Branch said.
Restrooms will be stocked with soap and paper towels, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout each school building.
Daily routines
The district will implement certain arrival and dismissal procedures to ensure proper social distancing. These include:
• Loading buses one by one to reduce hallway traffic
• Curbside parent drop-off/pick-up
• Temperature checks upon entrance
• No general holding areas; students will report directly to their first class
• Recommended health screening procedures will be followed
Hallway traffic will be regulated with wall/floor signage for social distancing and creating one-way traffic flow where possible. Schools will communicate to allow the fewest amount of students in hallways at any time.
Common areas, like the school cafeteria, will be kept at 50% capacity or less during meals, and some younger students will eat in classrooms instead. There will be no assemblies in gymnasiums and auditoriums.
Restroom breaks will be scheduled, and students will not be prohibited from visiting restrooms when needed. Water fountains will be covered or disabled, but other safe water sources will be available.
Outside visitors will be strictly limited. Parent meetings will happen virtually when possible, and a special meeting space will be designated in each school, with required screening procedures in place.
Waiting/isolation areas will be established in each building and procedures will be implemented for individuals exhibiting symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.
Transportation measures
When riding the school bus:
• All students are required to wear face coverings while on the bus
• Drivers are required to wear face coverings when students are on the bus
• No more than two students will ride in one seat, unless they are all of one household
• Overcrowding will be addressed by reconfiguring bus runs to decrease the number of passengers
• Buses will be cleaned and disinfected between runs
Transportation Director Joe Howard noted that the district may also allow more than two students per seat on buses if they also come from the same bus stop since they are already congregated together.
Sanitation strategies
Mingo County Schools has adopted a “Safer Learning for All” plan for deep cleaning and daily sanitizing/disinfecting of school buildings and buses. Custodians and bus drivers will work from a checklist of tasks to ensure sanitation procedures are followed each day, and school principals will also customize their own checklists for their respective buildings.
The checklists and strategies are subject to change as guidelines and recommendations change.
Mingo County Schools has purchased cleaning devices designed for applying E23 disinfectant, which is certified to kill the COVID-19 virus on surfaces. The machines have been purchased for each school and each bus.
According to William Hensley, director of facilities and safety for Mingo County Schools, about 80% of the new sanitizing units have been installed, and the district is waiting for a little over 100 more units to arrive. The E23 disinfectant, he said, is the same substance already in use and is completely safe.
The daily cleaning checklist for buildings includes:
• Mop bathrooms twice each morning and mist with E23 disinfectant solution
• Mop bathrooms twice in the afternoon and mist with E23
• Use E23 solution and clean exit/entrance doors twice each morning and afternoon
• Clean high-touch areas in classrooms, hallways, common areas, and restrooms with E23
• Use E23 to clean tops of student desks
• Use the misting device to disinfect each classroom after normal cleaning is finished
The daily cleaning checklist for buses includes:
• Clean/disinfect high-touch surfaces before each route, such as surfaces in the driver’s cockpit, hard seats, arm rests, door handles, seat belt buckles, light and air controls, doors, windows and grab handles
• Clean, sanitize and disinfect equipment including items such as car seats, wheelchairs, walkers and adaptive equipment transported to schools
• Thoroughly mist bus with E23 before each run
• Keep doors and windows open while cleaning to allow ventilation
• Ensure hand sanitizer is available for students
Instruction and learning
PK-8 students will be issued Chromebooks for in-class work on in-person days, and for at-home work on remote learning days. High school students will continue to use Lenovo laptops running Windows 10, and new devices have been ordered for every student. Students are permitted to take those devices home daily.
Virtual students — which are ones who have opted not to return to an in-person learning environment — will be issued a device appropriate for their grade level. These devices are kept at home.
The blended/in-person students will use their devices to access curriculum on the Mingo County Schools learning management system. Teachers will load learning content, assignments, assessments and announcements to the system, and the content can also be downloaded for offline work before leaving school in case there is no internet connection at home.
Teachers will also use the system to send messages and to conduct video/audio virtual meetings with students.
Blended/in-person students are expected to attend school in-person Monday through Thursday and will learn from home on Fridays, where they will access assignments and contents on their devices. Teachers will post times for video/audio conferencing to provide support, and all assignments given on remote learning days will count toward grading.
Virtual students will access their curriculum (Calvert Learning for K-5, Courseware for 6-12) through a portal called Maestro. Virtual teachers will use this system to deliver content, assignments, assessments and audio/video tutoring sessions.
Virtual students are expected to log in to the virtual portal each day and complete their assigned courses, and they must respond to any teacher communications. If the student is unable to log in due to illness or appointments, they should send a message to their virtual teacher(s). If they are unable to log in due to internet or power outages, the student/family may notify the teacher when service is restored.
Virtual students are expected to follow the suggested pacing to stay on track for course completion, and there will be an expected length of time the learner is active each day. Even though the curriculum is always available, virtual students are encouraged to participate during the regularly scheduled school day so they can have access to live interaction with virtual teachers.
Virtual students can opt out and return to in-person school during the first two weeks of instruction or at the start of the second semester.
Mingo County Schools had received 764 applications for virtual schooling as of Thursday, Aug. 6, according to Branch. Any student/family interested in the virtual option has until Friday, Aug. 14, to apply.