WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education has opened the doors on a new health and hygiene closet at the central office to assist students in need, thanks to a partnership with Unicare.
Natalie Robinson, marketing manager for Unicare Health Plan in West Virginia, said the closet includes various products to promote health and hygiene for students who need them.
“We are so excited about this partnership with you all,” Robinson said. “This is our seventh health and hygiene closet in the state, and we’re just so happy to have worked with everyone who brought this to our attention that hygiene supplies are needed in schools.”
Robinson said access to hygiene products should never be a hinderance for a child’s education, and that the closet aims to help meet the needs in the area.
“We know that hygiene should never be a barrier to a child’s education,” Robinson said. “Some of these basic essential needs are important not only for your health, but social development as well. We work really hard to partner with organizations like board of educations to provide these things to our community, not just our members.”
Unicare also presented the Mingo County Board of Education with a check for $10,000 in recognition of the partnership and setting up the closet at the office.
