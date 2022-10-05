Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education has opened the doors on a new health and hygiene closet at the central office to assist students in need, thanks to a partnership with Unicare.

Natalie Robinson, marketing manager for Unicare Health Plan in West Virginia, said the closet includes various products to promote health and hygiene for students who need them.

Nancy Peyton

