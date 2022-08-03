Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Schools recently posted an announcement reminding parents and guardians to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up-to-date for the upcoming school year.

“Mingo County families, we are excited to welcome your children back to school,” the statement read. “Please note there are health requirements for students in certain grade levels. West Virginia Law states that Pre-K, Kindergarten, 7th grade, and 12th grade students have immunization requirements that must be completed before school begins.”

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you