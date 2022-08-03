WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Schools recently posted an announcement reminding parents and guardians to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up-to-date for the upcoming school year.
“Mingo County families, we are excited to welcome your children back to school,” the statement read. “Please note there are health requirements for students in certain grade levels. West Virginia Law states that Pre-K, Kindergarten, 7th grade, and 12th grade students have immunization requirements that must be completed before school begins.”
According to the chart from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, state law and rules require that all children entering school in West Virginia for the first time in grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and hepatitis B unless properly medically exempted.
Beginning in 2012-2013, state law and rules require that all children entering school in West Virginia in grades 7 and 12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and meningococcal disease unless properly medically exempted.
The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health recommends that vaccine doses administered four days or fewer before the minimum interval or age should be considered valid.
“Please consult your child’s medical provider or the Mingo County Health Department to obtain these immunizations,” the statement said. “An up to date shot record must be provided to your child’s school when school starts on August 29, 2022.”
A physical exam and a dental exam for students in pre-k or kindergarten, 2nd grade, 7th grade and 12th grade is also required. Proof of these exams completed no earlier than one year prior to school starting on August 29, 2022, should be provided to the child’s school on the first day.
Contact Mingo County School Health Services at 304 235-7120 for any questions.
