WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Schools has shared winners from its social studies and science fairs.
“Congratulations to all the Mingo County Students who participated in the Social Studies Fair,” the system said in a release. “Your hard work and preparation was evident. Job well done.”
Anthropology — Alyssa Estepp and Kenadl Springer (Big Laurel Center)
Psychology — Wyatt Varney and Carson Colegrove (Why Was the NBA Not Enough)
Sociology — Lakyn Bolyard (Cyberbullying)
Sociology — Cash Brumfield and Silas Brumfield (Marvel’s Impact On Society)
State and Local Studies — Breniee Hatfield and Harper Muncy (Camden Park)
U.S. History — Kyleigh Hundley (Bald Eagle)
World History — Ava Deskins (All Aboard The Titanic)
Political Science — Kenadle Bryant (Pearl Harbor)
Sociology — Lleyton Brumfield and Jordan Hodge (Declaration of Independence “Impact On Society Past And Present”)
State and Local Studies — Elisha Daniels (The History Of The Mine Wars Of WV)
World History — Gavin Maynard (Fanta)
Economics — Chase Grubb (Marketing in America)
Psychology — Vincent Rose (Stereotyping Women And How It Affects Mental Health)
Psychology — Lele Brock and Maxie Brock (The Effect Of COVID-19 On Kids)
U.S. History — Gavin Baisden, Brooklyn Rose, Hilary Gore, and Kaleb Dempsey (The History Of Mental Asylums In The United States)
World History — Makenna Bolding and Kaylee Ramey (Egyptian Mummification)
The system also celebrated winners from the science fair.
“Students had some incredible projects,” the system said in a release. “It was a great day celebrating the students research and hard work.”
Animal Science — Aria Mounts (Giraffes In Nature)
Behavioral and Social Sciences — Abigail Belcher (How Does Sleep Affect Our Mood?)
Earth and Environmental Sciences — Avagail Brown (Could Superman Really Crush Coal Into A Diamond?)
Engineering — Chloe Williamson, Lukas Tincher, and Calvin Scales (Let It Roll)
Chemistry — Zoe Etters (Are A Childs Hands Dirtier Than A Coal Miners Feet?)
Energy — Isaiah Daniels and Elisha Daniels (Can We Create A Light Bulb?)
Engineering — Jackson Estep and Bryson Estep (Hydraulic Elevator)
Material Science — Lauryn White and Hunter White (Bubble Gum Blowout)
Physics and Astronomy — Jacelynn Hatfield and Alexis Maynard (Dissolving Pumpkins)
Behavioral and Social Sciences — Maxton Endicott, Chase Grubb, and Rylee Mills (How Does Sleep Affect One’s Well Being?)
Cellular and Molecular Biology — Hayden Walls and Jessica Accord (Aspirin)
Embedded Systems — Eli Blackburn and Brennon Browning (Correlation Between Temperature and Altitude)
Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design — Andrea Newsome (Potato Energy)
Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics — Damian Parker, Emma Hurley, Jacob Marsinglll (Gear Ratios)
Physics and Astronomy — Keely Preston (Did Humpty Dumpty Crack Under Pressure)
Plant Sciences — Jonah Mahon and Scott Lowe (How Does A Cactus’ Anatomy Help It Survive?)