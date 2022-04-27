WILLIAMSON — Mingo County Schools recently honored its Teachers and Service Personnel of the Year from each of the county’s schools.
Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch said honoring the school-level winners each year is a highlight for the school system.
“This is one of the highlights of what we do all year, and that is to recognize our nominees by our schools for the service person of the year and teacher of the year,” Branch said.
Teacher of the Year was awarded to Eric Starr. Service Person of the Year was awarded to Kimberly Dixon. School-level winners are also listed below.
Teachers of the Year:
Eric Starr, Tug Valley High School
Corey Hatfield, Mingo Central High School
Cindy Booth, Kermit Prek-8
Stephanie Endicott, Gilbert Prek-8
Countenance Slone, Lenore Prek-8
Amanda Brown, Matewan Prek-8
Jodi Sesco, Williamson Prek-8
Jason Blankenship, Dingess Elementary School
Service Personnel of the Year:
Marlene McDonald, Tug Valley High School
Monica Hite, Mingo Central High School
Shawna Belcher, Burch Prek-8
Rhonda Farley, Kermit Prek-8
Ericka Phillips, Gilbert Prek-8
Crystal Canterbury, Lenore Prek-8
Kimberly Dixon, Matewan Prek-8
Patricia Chapman, Williamson Prek-8
Lana Lackey, Dingess Elementary School