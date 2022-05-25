WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education honored several award winners during its spotlight on success at the May 20 board meeting.
Carmen Soltesz, a teacher at Williamson PK-8, was recognized as an honorary Golden Horseshoe winner for her work in teaching West Virginia history. Mingo County also had four Golden Horseshoe winners this year — Loraleigh Parker from Williamson PK-8, Jayce Fraley from Matewan PK-8, Seanna Ellis from Gilbert PK-8 and Haven Deskins from Lenore PK-8.
Superintendent Johnny Branch said Mingo Central High School had received national recognition from the Southern Regional Education Board with receipt of the Gene Bottoms Pacesetter School Award. According to the the board, the awards “recognize outstanding middle grades schools, high schools and technology centers that have implemented SREB’s school improvement frameworks and are achieving success in meeting bold goals related to graduation, readiness and credential attainment.”
The board also took time to recognize seniors Cassidy Griffey and Ethan Colegrove for their work in Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Early College Academy. They were two of five students to graduate from college through the program before receiving their high school diplomas. Griffey and Colegrove completed two associate degrees each.
While not at the meeting Friday, Branch also recognized Mingo Central High School teacher Nathaniel Mitchell, who received the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Above and Beyond award. According to WVPB, the award is designed to “honor of educators from all grade levels (K-12) and disciplines who go the extra mile. These teachers are known for paving the way for academic achievement, using new and innovative strategies to reach students, or simply making a difference in the lives of their students every day.”
In regular business, the board approved several end-of-year field trips for schools taking students out-of-state. This included trips to Kings Island and Tennessee.
The board also approved the list of school-based fundraising groups for the upcoming school year. This list is kept on record to show what groups are authorized to fundraise for certain projects so they can be contacted when needs arise.
The next regular meeting of the Mingo County Board of Education is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.