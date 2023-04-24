Mingo County Schools Honor Former Superintendent

Mingo County Schools honored former superintendent Donald Edward Spence on April 24.
Spence, 60 of Delbarton passed away on April 19.
According to the school system, in 1980 Spence was “the best student in his class at Burch High School, along with many of his friends.”
After graduating secondary school, he facilitated his instructive profession, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in education of Mining and Mineral Technology at West Virginia Establishment of Innovation and graduated in 1984.
Spence realized after graduating that he was passionate about education and teaching. He was hired as a science teacher in the Gilbert area for the first time in his endeavor. Spence would then continue his education by earning a teaching degree from Marshall University while working in Mingo County Schools.
In 1986, Spence became an educator at Lenore Middle School, then worked his way to assistant principal and from there, principal of Lenore Middle School.
Spence worked as a coach, for both men’s and women's sports at Lenore Middle School. In the year 2000, he received his diploma, a Master Degree of Educational Leadership and Administration. He then went on to become principal of Dingess Elementary School following his time at Lenore. He was always involved in the community and Dingess Elementary and the school was named a West Virginia School of Excellence while he was there. Spence’s accolades and contributions to our community, to say a few, included, chipping in with 4-H Camp and working with Energy Express.
Spence had a passion for coaching as well as for education. His time as the Tug Valley High School basketball assistant coach was one of his most memorable experiences. The Panthers won their first title in 1999. The Panthers reached the state championship game and defeated Bluefield 65-61. Spence continued to coach and assisted numerous sports teams throughout the county and attended many games. This included softball, baseball, football, and basketball. He also showed his love for Mingo County by spending time with his friends and watching students succeed in these games.
Spence continued to advance throughout his professional life outside of his roles as a coach and teacher. He was chosen to serve as Mingo County Schools’ Interim superintendent in July 2016. He stayed as Mingo County superintendent in December 2017 and he eventually retired in 2021. Spence was also one of the many founding superintendents of the Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative, a member of the West Virginia Association of School Administrators, and an active member of the Tug Valley ARH Local Advisory Council for several years.
Post-retirement, Spence was at last ready to accomplish his most significant objective in life which was devoting his opportunity to his loved ones. They were there for him every step of the way, cheering him on his work and accomplishments. He enjoyed fishing, hosting Christmas Eve celebrations, imparting life lessons, and many other activities exclusively for “his girls” and all that he mentored. To celebrate Spence’s life, Mingo County Schools did not hold classes on April 24 to allow all members of our community to mourn his life and attend his service.