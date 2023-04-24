Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo County Schools Honor Former Superintendent
Former Mingo County Schools’ Superintendent, Donald Edward Spence, 60 of Delbarton passed away on April 19.

Mingo County Schools honored former superintendent Donald Edward Spence on April 24.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

