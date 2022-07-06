WILLIAMSON — With the closing of another fiscal year, the Mingo County School system has estimated local collections fell short of estimates by roughly $800,000.
Beth Daniels said during her treasurer’s report at the June 27 Mingo County Board of Education meeting that they’re going to do work in the coming weeks to make up some of the deficit as they close out the year, but that she still projects the system to fall $700,000 short.
“If you look at the year to date, we’ve spent about $400,000 more than we’ve received,” Daniels said. “I looked at our revenue, and our local revenue is just over $800,000 less than what we budgeted for the year. We’re going to finish up a little behind on our local revenue this year it appears.”
Daniels said despite more payments being expected for the fiscal year, the predictions will not be met.
“We will have some monies that will come in next month that we will book as a receivable for this year, but it looks like we’re going to be a little bit under what we budgeted on the local revenue side,” Daniels said. “When I looked at the revenue for the year, it looks like we’ll be under about $700,000 or so, and that’s just an estimate. It could be less, but that’s just a rough estimate on what I expect to get at this point.”
Daniels said the system will do what it can to make up as much of the shortfall as they can when working on closing out the year and preparing for the new fiscal year.
“These numbers right now are kind of just estimates,” Daniels said. “We’ll be going back through and seeing what we can adjust out maybe from our local funds or fund 11, our operating account, to some grants if it’s allowable within the grant. Right now we’re just getting ready to close out the year, getting ready to make adjustments and do our year-end process.”
Daniels said despite the fiscal year technically coming to a close on June 30, for record keeping they’ll have a more accurate look around mid-August as they continue to receive revenue and pay bills from the past year in the coming months.
Looking ahead, the school system has also begun work on its next levy. The Mingo County Commission approved adding the Mingo County Board of Education excess levy to the ballot for the November general election.
School Superintendent Johnny Branch spoke before the commission during its regular meeting June 1.
“We’re asking that we be able to run the excess levy in the November general,” Branch said. “The changes in legislation prohibit us from doing special elections.”
Branch said the levy in question would not take effect until July 1, 2024, if passed, and would replace the current excess levy.
“That way if we run into a problem with that levy and the election, we still have several opportunities,” Branch said.
Commissioner Diann Hannah asked what the cost would be to add the levy to the ballot. County finance officer Tina Lockard said as of now, she could only base her estimate off what it cost the last time the levy was run.
Lockard said this reimbursement covered the extra advertising costs and the printing of ballots. She said since the county utilizes digital voting machines now, she anticipated there would be less of a cost to the board.
Branch said the board of education was willing to pay up to the $10,000 in reimbursement again, so the commission approved adding the item to the ballot. During the meeting June 27, Branch relayed this information to the board, and they agreed to pay the costs for the election.