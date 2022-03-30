WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education is facing a possible budget shortfall for the remainder of the fiscal year, according to information provided in a special session Thursday.
Beth Daniels, treasurer for the school system, provided a financial update in the meeting where she said the county is currently facing a $1.5 million shortfall in revenue for the remainder of the year.
Daniels said the winter months are often the slowest for tax collections, so she is hopeful a large chunk of this shortfall will be made up with tax collections in March and April.
Daniels said the board may need to re-evaluate upcoming projects and expenditures to ensure local funds do not drop to a level too low to handle operations and upcoming grant projects.
“As we’ve talked in the last few board meetings, when we’ve looked at the reconciliation of the checking accounts and the fund balances, we have seen that we have spent more money over the last few months than we have actually taken in,” Daniels said. “You may see that reverse in April, I hope that we do see it reverse in April. Because if this doesn’t reverse then we’re going to have to look at things that we have planned to do, projects and so forth that we are working on that are funded from fund 11 [local funds].”
Daniels said although the county has received federal grants and COVID-19 relief funds, most people don’t realize the county has to up-front these expenses and then apply for reimbursement.
“What we need to really be aware of is usually in the COVID monies, the federal grant monies, those type of things, those are all on a reimbursement-type expenditure,” Daniels said. “We spend the money, then we request a cash drawdown from the state department, and they send us that money. So we want to make sure with fund 11 that you keep a significant balance in there so you can up-front these other projects.”
Daniels said this consideration is particularly important when looking at the HVAC and other projects the county is wanting to do with the COVID-19 relief funds.
Daniels said she is hopeful to have more information for the board during its next regular session, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.