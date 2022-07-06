WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Board of Education is looking at school safety protocols for the upcoming school year.
Board President James Baisden said he shared concerns after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead, with 17 others injured at Robb Elementary School.
“I’ve actually been talking to the sheriff’s office,” Baisden said. “After this deal in Texas, I got really nervous. I called him up and asked if he had ideas, and he said sure.”
Baisden said the incident there can be a learning experience across the nation, and that for Mingo he wants to make sure the schools are as secure as possible so that staff are aware who is in the building at all times and to keep anyone meaning to do harm from being able to walk in with no problem.
School security and safety was an item on the board’s agenda June 27 but was tabled to the board’s July meeting. Superintendent Johnny Branch said the rescheduling of the June meeting had changed some items for the agenda when needed individuals could not attend.
Branch said the board will also discuss in July the district crisis planning team.
“What we have in mind is formalizing our crisis team to involve our law enforcement partners, county safety, emergency management, fire,” Branch said. “We would like to have a couple of board members appointed to the safety crisis team.”
Branch said the system has also applied for grant funding to address safety concerns with the entrance at Tug Valley High School. The county also receives grants for the PRO officer program to have officers stationed at both of the county’s high schools.
The issue will be discussed more in-depth at the board’s meeting Tuesday, July 19.
In other business, the board approved the sick leave incentive for the upcoming fiscal year.
Treasurer Beth Daniels said the financial department recommended keeping the incentive the same for the upcoming year. She explained that employees who take no sick leave will receive a $600 bonus. She said that for each day they take, the amount decreases.
Daniels said they have found this approach is more effective than simply allowing for a certain number of days to be taken to receive a bonus because employees will use as many days as they can up to the cutoff when it’s set that way, and some who must take time for illness just above the threshold would receive nothing.
Daniels said COVID-19 sick time had been excluded from counting toward sick leave taken when looking at who was eligible for the bonus so that quarantine time would not be held against them.
The board approved the sliding scale approach, with the maximum bonus being set at $600.