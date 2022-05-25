WILLIAMSON — A policy that addresses the administration of “opioid antagonists” was adopted by the Mingo County Board of Education during its regular meeting Friday.
Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch said they had been asked by multiple people whether or not a policy was in place to allow the administration of naloxone in an emergency before the policy was placed on public review last month.
“We have several people who have asked us about the possibility of administering Narcan in an emergency or overdose which would occur possibly at one of our schools,” Branch said.
There were no public comments received pertaining to the policy. It had been posted on the Mingo County Schools website since the end of April.
The board unanimously voted to approve the policy without any additional comments Friday.
Lead school nurse Tonya Hagy presented the policy to the board during its April meeting. At that time, she said she had reviewed West Virginia State Code in regard to schools being allowed to have naloxone, or the brand name Narcan, on hand and had shaped the policy presented around that.
“An opioid antagonist is a medicine that reverses an overdose to opioids,” Hagy said. “Opioids are things like heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, things like that. We hate to think that our kids are doing these kinds of things, but sometimes they are. We don’t want to be put into a situation where it happens at school and we’re not prepared.”
According to the adopted policy, naloxone can be administered by a trained individual to “a student, school employee, or to any person on school property during regular school hours, at a school function, at an event on school property” when it appears that individual has overdosed on opioids.
Hagy said while an incident has not yet happened, she wants to see the school system prepared for anything. She said the schools will partner with the Mingo County Health Department for training and supplies.
“I’ve been in contact with Keith (Blankenship) at our health department, and he is willing to train us,” Hagy said. “They also have ways to provide us the Narcan to keep at school. The school nurse would be responsible. We would store it, do the record keeping, the inventory and all of that. We would also give the medicine if it would ever be needed, but we would also have designated trained people that could do it just in case we weren’t there for whatever reason to do it.”
According to the policy, emergency services will be notified if an overdose takes place and Narcan was administered on school grounds.
In the instance of a student overdose, the parent or guardian will also be notified. The policy states the parent or guardian will be told who administered the naloxone, the rationale for administering to the student, the time the incident took place and any other pertinent information.