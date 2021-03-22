After a rise in new COVID-19 cases during a three-day period in the second week of March sent Mingo County into an orange designation on the daily education map, a decline in new cases over the past week has helped the county fall back into the yellow.
After seeing the positivity rate rise to as high as 5.58% on March 13, that number has steadily declined over the past week to 3.71% as of press time Monday morning.
As long as the positivity rate stays below 8% then the county will stay out of the red designation on the daily educational map, which would immediately halt in-person instruction and all extra curricular activities.
From March 14 to March 20, 42 new COVID-19 cases in Mingo County hit the books and a total of 1,077 tests were administered to Mingo County residents.
From March 8 to March 10, 38 cases were found in just a three-day span, which resulted in the positivity rate shooting above 5%.
According to the WV COVID-19 dashboard, Mingo County has reported a total of 2,239 cases of COVID-19, with 149 cases listed as active and 2,054 listed as recovered. The county has reported 36 deaths related to complications from COVID-19.
West Virginia continues to set the pace for COVID-19 vaccine distribution as a total of 708,807 people across the state have received the shot as of Monday morning, and 6,436 doses of the vaccine have been administered to people in Mingo County.
The Mingo County Health Department is continuing to host free vaccination events weekly at various locations across the county and is asking residents to sign up to receive the vaccine at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.
The MCHD is also urging the community to stay diligent and to continue following all guidelines, including practice social distancing and wearing a face covering.
Testing sites for COVID-19 are still being offered at locations across Mingo County on weekdays and on weekends at Parsley Bottom Church in Lenore and Little Dove Church in Belo.
Keep up to date with both vaccination and testing opportunities in the county by visiting the MCHD Facebook page.