Williamson — A Mingo County Jury returned 36 indictments on 35 individuals during its April 2023 session, according to court records provided by the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
An indictment is a formal criminal charge brought against a defendant after a Grand Jury determines that probable cause exists that a criminal violation of the W.V. Code occurred and that the accused is the subject that violated the W.V. Code; it does not indicate guilt or innocence.
Included in the indictment is Thomas Woodrow Cook, 42 of Matewan, who was originally arrested on one count of third degree sexual assault.
Court documents state that Cook was arrested March 21 after an investigation resulted in police claiming that he had a sexual encounter with an underage female on March 12, 2023.
Other indictments include:
n Rhonda Amick, 26 of Williamson; one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled one controlled substance and narcotic drug heroin and one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine.
n Joshua Leon Armond, 32 of Decatur, Georgia; one count possession with intent to deliver a schedule two controlled substance and narcotic drug fentanyl, one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug cocaine, one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance narcotic drug methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug fentanyl, one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug cocaine, and one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug methamphetamine.
n Kanisha Rena Ball, 30 of Simon; one count possession of schedule two controlled substance methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
n John Paul Belcher, 44 of Gilbert; three counts child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, three counts of child concealment.
n Dakota Lee Blankenship, 22 Williamson; one count breaking and entering, one count petit larceny, one count conspiracy breaking and entering.
n Johnny Joe Brewer, 39 of Lenore; one count of grand larceny, one count destruction of property greater than $2,500.
n Matthew Cantrell, 48 of Verner; one count possession with intent to deliver a schedule two controlled substance and narcotic drug fentanyl, one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug cocaine, one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance narcotic drug methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug fentanyl, one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug cocaine, and one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug methamphetamine, one count escape from custody.
n Edward Harold Cline; one count wanton endangerment.
n Michelle L. Crabtree; one count burglary, one count destruction of property, and one count conspiracy of burglary.
n Jamie Ray Crigger, of Kermit; three counts of delivery of scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine, two counts conspiracy to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine, one count prohibited person in possession of firearm, and one count child neglect creating risk of injury.
n Ryan David Dempsey, 28 of Delbarton; one count of malicious wounding, two counts of wanton endangerment, and one count of cruelty to animals.
n Zachary R. Dials, 32 of Warfield, Kentucky; one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance narcotic drug methamphetamine, and one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug methamphetamine.
n John Bradley Dillion, 40 of Dingess; one count receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, one count destruction of property greater than $2,500, conspiracy destruction of property greater than $2,500.
n Victoria Renee Ford; one count of breaking and entering, one count of petit larceny, one count of conspiracy breaking and entering.
n Jennifer Lynn Fuller, 40 of Huntington; one count of malicious wounding/assault, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of conspiracy of malicious wounding/assault, one count of conspiracy of first-degree robbery.
n Elijah Eugene Hall, 31 of Williamson; one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled four controlled substance alprazolam, one count conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine, one count conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug fentanyl, one count conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled four controlled substance alprazolam.
n Malcom Kashif Hamilton, 31 of Jonesboro, Georgia; one count possession with intent to deliver a schedule two controlled substance and narcotic drug fentanyl, one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug cocaine, one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance narcotic drug methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug fentanyl, one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug cocaine, and one count of conspiracy possession of scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug methamphetamine.
n Julianna Hensley, 29 of Gilbert; three counts child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, three counts child concealment.
n Thurman Dwayne Hinkle, 49 of Delbarton; three counts of malicious wounding.
n Thurman Dwayne Hinkle Jr., 23 of Delbarton; three counts of malicious wounding.
n Brandon Tyler Jewell, 21 of Williamson; one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled one controlled substance and narcotic drug heroin, one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine.
Jarrett Lowe, 40 of Louisa, Kentucky; two counts delivery of scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine, two counts of conspiracy delivery of a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine.
n Joseph Allen Marcum, 35 of Breeden; one count of fleeing with reckless indifference to others, one count of third offense driving revoked for DUI, one count of possession of a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
n Joshua Marcum, 38 of Breeden; one count of malicious wounding/assault, one count of first-degree robbery, one count conspiracy of malicious wounding/assault, one count conspiracy of first-degree robbery.
n Christopher Lee Maynard, 41 of Delbarton; one count burglary, one count destruction of property, one count conspiracy of burglary.
n Courtney R. Mullins, 27 of Inez, Kentucky; one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine, one count conspiracy with possession intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine.
n Eric Murphy, 43 of Williamson; one count entry of building other than dwelling, one count grand larceny, one count person prohibited from possession of firearm.
n Mack Avery Osborne, 27 of Bruno; one count of grand larceny, one count burglary.
n Kyree D. Prather, 24 of Cincinnati, Ohio; one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled four controlled substance alprazolam, one count conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance methamphetamine, one count conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled two controlled substance and narcotic drug fentanyl, one count conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver a scheduled four controlled substance alprazolam.
n Margaret Reed; one count accessory after the fact.
n Tyler Charles Savage; one count of breaking and entering, one count petit larceny, one count of conspiracy of breaking and entering.
n Harmon Odell Whitt, 42 of Kermit; one count of destruction of property greater than $2,500, one count of conspiracy destruction of property greater than $2,500.
n Tiffany Whitt; one count accessory after the fact.
Special Prosecutor presentment:
n Milton Workman; one count of attempted sexual assault, one count sexual assault third degree, four counts sexual abuse in the first degree, two counts sexual abuse by custodian, one count sexual assault in the first degree.