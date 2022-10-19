WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County grand jury has handed up indictments for 29 individuals after its September 2022 session, according to court records provided by the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
An indictment is a formal criminal charge brought against a defendant; it does not indicate guilt or innocence.
Included in the list of September indictments is Heath Allen Rose, 50 of Gilbert. Rose is accused in the February death of Joda Browning of Gilbert.
According to a news release from the Mingo County Sherriff’s Department at the time, the shooting was reported at the apartment complex after an altercation between the two men. According to the release, both men reportedly went to their vehicles following the altercation and as Browning was attempting to leave the parking lot, Rose allegedly stepped in front of Browning’s vehicle with a gun.
Rose was indicted on one count of first degree murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.
Indictments for Mingo County also include:
n Travis Shelton Abbott, 31 of Gilbert: one count each of kidnapping and malicious assault.
n John D. Adkins: one count each of grand larceny and conspiracy.
n Daniel Isaac Blevins, 34 of Breeden: one count each of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to provide notice of sex offender registry changes.
n Ashley Jade Browning, 25 of Williamson: one count of third offense domestic battery.
n Kaitlin Byrd, 31 of Brenton: one count each of grand larceny and conspiracy.
n Janie Anita Casey, 42 of Edgarton: one count each of possession of schedule two controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy.
n Johnny Michael Casey, 37 of Edgarton: one count each of possession of schedule two controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy and prohibited person in possession of firearm.
n Nicole Church, 37 of Clear Fork: three counts of delivery of schedule two controlled substance and narcotic drug.
n Roger Davis III, 43 of Afley: two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of escape from custody.
n Jess Dingess, 48 of Chapmanville: one count each of burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.
n Kevin Edwin Elkins, 43 of Belfry, Kentucky: one count of grand larceny by embezzlement.
n Richard James Ellis, 39 of Justice: one count each of grand larceny and conspiracy.
n Eric Estridge, 38 of Turkey Creek, Kentucky: one count each of grand larceny and conspiracy.
n Michael C. Farley, 26 of Lovely, Kentucky: two counts of breaking and entering and one count each of grand larceny and petit larceny.
n Rebecca Hodge: two counts of fraudulent insurance act.
n Daniel Lee Johnson, 50 of Wharncliffe: one count each of kidnapping, malicious assault and domestic battery.
n Roger Lamb, 48 of Gilbert: three counts of delivery of schedule two controlled substance and narcotic drug and one count of possession with intent to deliver.
n Alex Likens, 36 of Ragland: one count of prohibited person in possession of firearm.
n Keith Allen Marcum, 38 of Dingess: one count each of burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.
n Robert Crit Music, 54 of Louisa, Kentucky: one count of grand larceny.
n Toby L. Pack Jr., 30 of South Point, Ohio: one count of grand larceny.
Hannah Michelle Perry, 23 of Gilbert: one count each of kidnapping and malicious assault.
n Heather Ratliff, 33 of Elkhorn City, Kentucky: one count each of fleeing with reckless indifference to others and possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to deliver.
n James Eric Runyon, 43 of Wharncliffe: two counts of grand larceny and one count of destruction of property.
n Carlos Allen Stumbo: one count of person prohibited from possessing firearm.
n Stephanie Michelle Teeters, 41 of Williamson: one count of accessory after the fact.
n Paul Michael Varney Jr., 44 of Lenore: one count of possession of schedule two controlled substance with intent to deliver.
n Rodney Woodruff II, 35 of Omar: two counts of burglary and one count petit larceny.