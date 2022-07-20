WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County grand jury has handed up indictments for 21 individuals after its June 2022 session, according to court records provided by the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
An indictment is a formal criminal charge brought against a defendant; it does not indicate guilt or innocence.
Included in the indictments is Pierre A. Taylor, 49 of Williamson. Taylor faces one count each of first degree murder and person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Curtis Orlando Artis from Huntington was fatally shot in December 2021.
Also included in the June indictments is Nathan James Williams, 35 of McAndrews, Kentucky. Williams faces one count each of DUI causing death, failure to stop and to give information and render aid in a crash resulting in death, second offense driving while license revoked for DUI and second offense DUI. Pedestrian Jacob Holt was hit and killed in December 2021 in Matewan.
Indictments for Mingo County also include:
- Breanna Baisden, 27 of Dingess: one count each of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy
- James Russell Blackburn, 44 of Kimper, Kentucky: one count each of grand larceny, escape from custody and obstructing
- Kimberly Damron, 36 of Logan: one count each of forgery, uttering and obtaining money by false pretense/representation
- Andrew Wallace Davis, 60 of Matewan: two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver
- Carrie Ann Ferguson, 39 of Matewan: one county of entry of a building other than a dwelling
- Cody Lee Hager, 29 of Bradshaw: one count each of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, prohibited person possessing firearm and prohibited person possessing concealed firearm
- Rhonda Michelle Hicks, 45 of Chattaroy: one count of possession with intent to deliver
- Johnny Mike Leander Johnson, 31 of Red Jacket: one count of second degree arson
- Jamie Denise McCoy, 45 of Dingess: one count each of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy
- Kelsey Lashay McDonald, 25 of Williamson: one count each of entering without breaking, malicious assault, assault and destruction of property
- Lloyd Lee McGee, 54 of Ecorse, Michigan: one count each of burglary of building other than a dwelling, grand larceny and fleeing on foot, and two counts of conspiracy
- Mary Maegan Messer: one count each of forgery of public record and uttering of public record
- Jim Dewey Nelson, 29 of Bruno: one count each of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy
- Dewey Edward Perry, 32 of Matewan: two counts of failure to provide notice of sex offender registration changes
- Robert Sipple, 49 of Red Jacket: one count of second degree sexual assault
- Jennifer Smith, 37 of Delbarton: one count each of entry of building other than dwelling, destruction of property, petit larceny and child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
- Prentice Juan Spaulding, 45 of Beckley: one count of destruction of property
- Virginia Anne White, 70 of Lenore: two counts of possession with intent to deliver
- Tiffany Renay Whitt, 29 of Williamson: one count of possession with intent to deliver
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.