WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County grand jury has handed up indictments for 20 individuals after its April 2022 session, according to court records provided by the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
An indictment is a formal criminal charge brought against a defendant; it does not indicate guilt or innocence.
Indictments for Mingo County include:
- Tammy Renee Allen, 44 of Belfry: One count each of receiving or transferring stolen goods and conspiracy.
- Vince Allen, 42 of Huddy: One count each of receiving or transferring stolen goods and conspiracy.
- Robert Baisden, 46 of Kermit: One count prohibited person in possession of firearm.
- Calvin James Bowens, 33 of Matewan: One count each of receiving or transferring stolen goods and destruction of property (less than $2,500); and two counts each of grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Brandon Keith Bragg, 39 of Wharncliffe: One count each of third offense driving revoked for DUI and third offense driving impaired.
- Jamie Lee Butcher, 35 of Ragland: Two counts each of burglary and petit larceny, and one count fleeing on foot.
- Nathaniel Gage Chapman, 23 of Red Jacket: One count prohibited person in possession of firearm.
Timothy Chapman (no age or location given): One count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and
- two counts of conspiracy.
- Daniel Lee Curry (no age or location given): One count each of grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods and destruction of property (less than $2,500); and two counts of conspiracy.
- Brittany Nicole Frye, 37 of Logan: One count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and two counts of conspiracy.
- Jason Paul Hatfield (no age or location given): One count each of receiving or transferring stolen goods and conspiracy.
- Angel Kay Lackey, 24 of Williamson: One count of grand larceny.
- Larry Eugene Lockhart, 41 of Edgarton: One count of failure to provide notice of sex offender registration changes.
- Denise Lynn Meade, 31 of Fort Gay: One count each of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy.
- Levi Richard Mullins, 20 of Isaban: One count each of fleeing with reckless indifference to others, malicious assault on officer and destruction of property (less than $2,500)
- Mark Runyon, 25 of Delbarton: One count of escape from custody.
- Shauna Kaye Salmons, 43 of Baisden: One count each of burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.
- Bill Spaulding, 47 of Kermit: One count each of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy.
- Paul Thomasson, 56 of Delbarton: Two counts each of delivery of methamphetamine and conspiracy; and one count each of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
- Nathaniel Wynne Walker, 30 of Justice: One count each of burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy.