WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County grand jury has handed up 11 indictments for 10 individuals after its January 2023 session, according to court records provided by the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
An indictment is a formal criminal charge brought against a defendant; it does not indicate guilt or innocence.
Included in the indictments is Steven Randall Gooslin, 43 of Red Jacket, who was originally arrested on a charge of unlawful wounding, driving on a suspended license and domestic battery following an incident in Sept. 2022.
However, after Freeman Hill, who had been struck by the vehicle and who was taken to the Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital for treatment subsequently died, the charges were amended to felony murder.
According to the criminal complaint originally filed in the case, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mate Creek Road to investigate the call.
According to the complaint, the vehicle had struck Hill and Gooslin was reportedly driving the truck at the time of the incident. According to the complaint, Hill told the deputy Gooslin had forcibly taken the keys from his hand and started the vehicle.
Also included in the January indictments is husband and wife Dewey Lee York, 63, and Patricia Ann York, 62, both of Dingess and their two adult sons Coty Allen York, 33, and William James York, 44, both also of Dingess, who have all been indicted on one count of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
According to the criminal complaints filed for each member of the family, West Virginia State Police discovered the living conditions of a child in Dewey and Patricia’s care during an investigation in Sept. 2022.
According to the complaints, the child was observed by the officer being confined to a wooden crib with a gate strapped over the top, trapping the child inside.
Other indictments include:
- Devin Browning, 22 of Delbarton; one count each of kidnapping, malicious assault and three counts of wanton endangerment
- William Martin Holloway, 45 of Williamson; one count of child pornography
- Lucy Charmain Osborne, one count each of wanton endangerment and domestic battery
- Dewey Edward Perry, 33 of Matewan; two indictments issued; two counts of failure to provide notice of sex offender registration changes and one count each of fleeing with reckless indifference to others, fleeing with bodily injury and malicious assault
- Dylan Thomas Tomblin, one count of grand larceny.
