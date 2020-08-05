WILLIAMSON —The Mingo County Health Department reported the county’s third virus-related death Monday.
The deceased is a 43-year-old male who died while hospitalized at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare in South Williamson, Kentucky. The man was first reported positive by the Mingo County Health Department on July 21.
The health department also confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Mingo County from Monday, July 27, to Sunday, Aug. 2, bringing the total number of infected patients in the county to 152 as of Sunday.
The health department reported that 130 of the 152 cases came during the month of July alone as the department contributed the outbreak to be the result of diverse activities such as travel and the attending of local events or functions, according to the health department.
The patients confirmed positive for the coronavirus over the past week have ranged between the ages of 14 and 72 and display a variety of symptoms. One of the new patients is currently hospitalized, according to the health department.
The Mingo County Health Department is working to notify all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, Mingo County has tested 2,759 people with 154 total coronavirus cases, of which 152 are positive cases and two are probable cases. There have been 2,603 negative cases, 43 people have recovered, and the county has experienced three COVID-19 related deaths, according to date provided by the health department.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect patient privacy, no other information will be released.
The health department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all governor’s executive orders. Those who feel they need to be tested should contact a primary care provider, a local hospital or a local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.