WILLIAMSON — Mingo County's first death related to novel coronavirus was reported Wednesday, April 15, and a second case was confirmed Thursday, April 16, by the Mingo County Health Department.
The West Virginia Department and Human Resources said a 70-year-old male died.
"Our condolences go out to the family. The deceased was a retired male who passed away Wednesday while hospitalized at Cabell Huntington Hospital," MCHS Administrator Keith Blankenship said in a press release. "The individual had underlying health conditions and was critically ill."
The second person who tested positive for the coronavirus is a female who is isolating at home. The Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with her, according to the release.
Close contacts with the individual will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for symptoms, according to the Health Department.
The Mingo County Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing. Those who feel they need to be tested, contact your primary care provider or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.
DHHR reports as of 10 a.m. Monday, April 20, there have been 22,155 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 902 positive, 21,253 negative and 24 deaths.
In Kentucky, 253 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed as of 5 p.m. Sunday, bringing that state’s total number of cases to 2,960. Pike County has reported six cases. Kentucky has reported 148 COVID-19-related deaths.
Nationally, the number of confirmed cases surpassed 700,000 on Monday, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting 720,630 cases of coronavirus across the country. The CDC said 37,202 people have died from the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.