Mingo County remains red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) county alert map as of Monday, with the county’s currently active number of COVID-19 cases at 317 as of Sunday.
According to the map, Mingo County has a daily percent positivity rate of 10.78%. Over the last seven days, 39.38% of all cases recorded in the county have been 25 years of age or younger, with 15.49% of that in the 5-11 age range.
Cumulatively, Mingo County has seen 2,806 cases and 62 deaths as a result of virus complications.
Mingo County is also red on the WVDHHR county alert system map along with a plurality of the other counties. As such, students attending schools in the county are still required to mask up indoors during the school day.
Neighboring Logan and Wyoming counties have now moved to the orange category.
As a state, West Virginia currently has 14,534 active cases of COVID-19 for a 11.42% daily positivity rate. There were 45 new deaths reported as of Monday. Cumulatively, the state has seen 235,965 cases recorded.
In West Virginia, 838,395 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 963,646 have received at least one dose. Mingo County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, with only 7,369 doses administered, or 31.5% of the population. Neighboring Logan County, in comparison, has 18,107 doses administered, which is 56.6% of their population.