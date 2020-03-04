CHARLESTON — Mingo County was one of seven communities named as a new “Healthy People Healthy Places” designation at an awards ceremony held as part of the West Virginia Association of Counties (WVACo) Conference in Charleston on Feb. 11.
The Healthy People Healthy Places program celebrates communities committed to supporting healthy choices.
Mingo County was one of only five Gold-level awardees. Other Gold level-awardees were Greenbrier County, City of Martinsburg, City of West Hamlin and Wirt County. Silver-level awardees were the City of Huntington and the City of Wheeling.
Pictured receiving the award on behalf of the county are Williamson Health and Wellness Center Outreach Team members Kristen Brewer-DeBoard, Amy Dearfield-Hannah and Alexis Batausa as well as Mingo County Assessor Ramona Mahon and Mingo County Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith.
The WHWC outreach team was again recognized in front of the West Virginia Legislature on Feb. 25 for helping Mingo County obtain the achievement by Delegate Nathan Brown.