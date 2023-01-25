WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Public Service District recently shared new stipulations for receiving leak adjustments from the office.
According to the posted statement, the office was informed that customers will not be required to bring in proof of repairs in order to receive adjustments.
The office has advised customers to keep receipts that indicate the date of repairs and the nature of the work that was done.
The district also issued a reminder that only one leak adjustment can be applied per 12 months. An example of this cited would be, if someone received an adjustment in November of 2022, they will not be eligible to receive another adjustment until November of 2023.
The district also issued a reminder of its online payments vendor for customers to ensure payments are properly received.
“Please be aware our payment center is called Paymentus, it is not ‘DOXO,’ ‘Noventis’ or any other name,” the district’s statement said. “All other companies, except Paymentus are a third party payment center, and is not associated with [the district].”
In addition, the district reminded customers that if making online payments through Paymentus, they should not be charged more then a $2.50 processing fee, which goes directly to Paymentus.
“These other companies will issue a check to us, that could take up to 10 to 14 working days,” the district said in a statement. “This delay in the payment process could cause your account to incur late fees and/or disconnections. We are not responsible for any payments made through these other companies.”
The online link for payments is listed on the back of each customer’s monthly statement. Payments can also be made over the phone at 1 (844) 333-3243.
