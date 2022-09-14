Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission has proclaimed September as Recovery Month. Several local recovery partners will mark the month with events throughout the county.

Kickoff for the month began with Mingo’s participation in the statewide Save a Life Day Sept. 8. Volunteers at more than 180 locations across all 55 counties in the state handed out free naloxone kits, commonly known by its brand name Narcan, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose by attacking opioid receptors and reversing and blocking the effects of an opioid. Mingo County also offered fentanyl test strips, along with information and education on recovery services.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

