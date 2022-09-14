WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission has proclaimed September as Recovery Month. Several local recovery partners will mark the month with events throughout the county.
Kickoff for the month began with Mingo’s participation in the statewide Save a Life Day Sept. 8. Volunteers at more than 180 locations across all 55 counties in the state handed out free naloxone kits, commonly known by its brand name Narcan, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose by attacking opioid receptors and reversing and blocking the effects of an opioid. Mingo County also offered fentanyl test strips, along with information and education on recovery services.
“What we’re doing here with Save a Life Day is actually a statewide event,” said Keith Blankenship, director of the Mingo County Health Department. “All 55 counties participate in this. This is a collaborative effort of everyone involved.”
Mingo County offered nine locations throughout the day Thursday, which Blankenship said was huge for a county of this size.
“The big counties have two, three, four sites,” Blankenship said. “We’re probably about as heavily involved as any county in the state. The number one purpose for it is information. We want to give people the information they need, the resources they need to help. That’s the whole purpose. … It’s not a situation where you don’t come because you’re not a user, you come because you know somebody who is and need information.”
Representatives from the Mingo County Family Resource Network, Mingo County Health Department, Williamson Health and Wellness Center Behavioral Medicine Clinic and the public defender’s office were all represented at the Sept. 7 commission meeting for the proclamation.
“We have come to you for several years asking that you declare this locally,” said Amy Hannah, director of the Mingo County Family Resource Network.
Hannah said there is a Yoga on the Lawn event planned on the west end near the softball field at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. A walk through town is also slated for noon Thursday, Sept. 22, with participants planning to meet at the Williamson Farmers Market. Hannah said the plan is to wear purple, as it is the color used to signify recovery awareness.
“The plan is to walk the sidewalks, so we will walk across Harvey Street Bridge down the Kentucky side and back around down to First Avenue to circle back around to the market lot,” Hannah said. “We do ask that if you’re able to participate with us to come out and join us.”
Hannah said one of the biggest problems facing Mingo County and other areas is the stigma surrounding the epidemic and naloxone. She said the hope is to continue to raise awareness and to provide education on the issue.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a report that stated West Virginia was one of six states to see a decrease in fatal drug overdoses. Between March 2021 and March 2022, the state saw a total of 1,403 fatal overdoses. The report said the state saw an approximately 4% decrease in deaths compared to the previous year.
Commissioner Diann Hannah said she appreciates the work being done.
“We appreciate what you all are doing,” Hannah said. “I see people and see a day and night difference between last year and this year after they get into the recovery programs,” Hannah said. “If you’ve never had a family member on drugs, God bless you. I have, and we’ve had the heartbreak of burying one, and we’ve had the joy of seeing the recovery.”
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.