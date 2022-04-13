WILLIAMSON — Mingo County marked Child Abuse Prevention Month with several flag raisings and pinwheel gardens across the county.
The events were held over several days in Delbarton, Kermit, Gilbert, Matewan and Williamson.
The Mingo County Commission signed a proclamation late last month declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Amy Dearfield Hannah, Mingo County Family Resource Network director, said these events to mark the occasion happen each year.
“As always, we stand before the county commission as Partners in Prevention and the Family Resource Network and request that April be declared Child Abuse Prevention Month,” Hannah said.
According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.