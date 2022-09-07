Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Scholarships are available for 20 Mingo County nurses who would like to complete the Faith Community Nursing program. Taught by the WVU School of Nursing, Faith Community Nursing focuses on the intentional care of the spirit as part of the process of promoting holistic health and preventing or minimizing illness in a faith community.

Biz Morrissey, an advanced practice nurse who took the Faith Community Nursing course a couple years after graduating, wanted to better understand how to help the community.

Recommended for you