One of Mingo County’s own was recognized this past week by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, for fighting on the front lines to help save lives in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Ford, who lives in Williamson but is originally from Matewan, made the decision to leave her family behind and head to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak after seeing the first cases pop up in West Virginia.
This past week, Ford was recognized by Manchin as a “Better Angel,” which is a list of local heroes who are making a difference during the outbreak.
On his Twitter account and website, Manchin talked about Ford and what she has seen so far while working at an ICU unit at a Brooklyn hospital.
“She saw the call of need for healthcare workers in New York City, and she went up and will be there for three weeks. I want her to be safe and strong, but she wanted to relay to me what she has seen,” Manchin said. “Every day she sees patients dying in New York City of COVID-19. And they are not just elderly, these are younger people, all different groups of people from all walks of life ... she’s concerned that West Virginians are not taking this serious enough. She believes that we are not heeding to the CDC’s recommendations.”
Ford expressed the same concerns to her friends and family back home in West Virginia in a viral Facebook video that she posted April 5, a couple of days after arriving in New York City.
“I hope this video gives everyone back home a better understanding of what is truly happening on the frontlines. I also want each and every person that sees this video to realize that you can determine this outcome. There is no magic potion or special medicine that can stop or slow down the destruction of this virus. But the one thing that can, is you!,” Ford said in the video description. “By maintaining social distancing, we are limiting the virus’ ability to multiply. Slowing down the spread of COVID-19 allows time for a vaccine to be developed and medications to be studied, in order to keep this from happening again. But as long as we continue to disregard the importance of social distancing, we will continue to live in this time warp that we are all stuck in. Please utilize the power that you hold, because right now, it’s the only hope that we have.”
The emotional video has been viewed more than 167,000 times as of Monday.
Ford will work in New York for 21 days and will then have to decide if she will extend her stay or begin her self-quarantine so she can return home.