James W. Endicott, M.D.

 Courtesy of Marshall University Office of Communications

KERMIT — James W. Endicott, M.D., a longtime primary care physician in Mingo County, and his practice in Kermit, West Virginia, have joined Marshall Health.

He will also serve as an assistant professor in the department of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

