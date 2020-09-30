Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAMSON — The following are marriage licenses that were filed in the Mingo County Clerk’s Office from July 1 to Sept. 25:

JULY 2020

Levi Mitchell Adams and Mary Kayla Whitt

Tyler Daryl Allen and Amber Faith Hensley

Joseph Tyler Bucci and Tarha Brianne Mullins Murphy

Timothy Wayne Butcher and Amanda Jo Patrick

Garrett Lee Clevenger and Haylee Maria Rollyson Mitchell

Michael Gage Kissinger and Shayla Reana Cline

Clayton Andrew Colegrove and Sandra Michelle DeBoard

Caleb Daniel Fields and Bethanie Grace Messer

Ethan Nathaniel Rogers and Kristen Noel Gillman

Jennifer Nicole Small Hall and Patty Loveless Vance

William Bradley Jones and Christina Marie Newsome Mayhew

Imogene Runyon and Ashley Dawn Keaton

Wesley Wayne Shirley and Annette Marie Kellerman

Jeremy Mark Mahon and Amanda Dawn Ward

Dover Lee McCoy and Jequita Lynn Price Thacker

Christopher Dale Thomas and Pamela Nicole Mounts

Kaitlyn Nichole Newsome and Sandra Kathleen Sheppard

Benjamin Howard Sawyers Jr. and Margaret Lea Cline Vinson

Franklin James Stamper and Deborah Kay Williams

AUGUST 2020

Amos Ray Brewer and Chloe Ann Dingess Brewer

Michael Anthony Petrosky and Tessa Lee Varney Campanella

Joseph Albert Chambers and Haley Elizabeth Lambert

James H Chapman and Mary Martha Worrix

Jordan David Napier and Autumn Lauren Cisco

Robert Ryan Hamilton and Teena Marie Spradlin

Donnie Isaac Stacy and Rebecca Leann Mayhorn Harris

James Travis Hedge and Ashley Nicole Newsome

Michael Austin Spence and Aunalece Marie Holbert

Michael Preston and Cullena Jill McClanahan

Calvin Tyler Smith and Emily Grace Merritt

Bobby Jarond Sammons and Kaylann Marhae Prater

SEPTEMBER 2020

Verlo Cory Coy and Whitney Marie Kennedy

James Junior Blankenship and Cynthia Michelle McClure

Brandon Corey Evans and Jasmine Danielle Blankenship

James Elvis Hatfield and Allison Gail Mullins Caudill

Joshua Taylor Copley and Samantha Michelle Messer

Roger Earl Ellis and Lanatsha Ann Seabolt

Zachary James Grimmett and Jessica Marie Tinney

Jacob Isaac Hurley and Brooklyn Renee Staggs

Matthew Harvey Seth Kissinger and Karen Ann Younkin

Jimmy Dale Payne and Jennifer Leanne Marcum

Larry Dewayne Marsh and Kristina Marie Knapp

Nathan Daniel McCoy and Kelsey Nicole Moore

Carlos Spaulding Jr. and Bobbie Sue Moen

Bobby D New and David Seth Wolford

Robert Eugene Noe and Nina Katherine Diamond Noe

Mary Kaye Porter and Jerry Lee Smith

Andrew Herman Smith and Charlena Denise Cox Wolford

Brian Edward Warden Jr. and Brianna Michelle Whaley