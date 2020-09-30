WILLIAMSON — The following are marriage licenses that were filed in the Mingo County Clerk’s Office from July 1 to Sept. 25:
JULY 2020
Levi Mitchell Adams and Mary Kayla Whitt
Tyler Daryl Allen and Amber Faith Hensley
Joseph Tyler Bucci and Tarha Brianne Mullins Murphy
Timothy Wayne Butcher and Amanda Jo Patrick
Garrett Lee Clevenger and Haylee Maria Rollyson Mitchell
Michael Gage Kissinger and Shayla Reana Cline
Clayton Andrew Colegrove and Sandra Michelle DeBoard
Caleb Daniel Fields and Bethanie Grace Messer
Ethan Nathaniel Rogers and Kristen Noel Gillman
Jennifer Nicole Small Hall and Patty Loveless Vance
William Bradley Jones and Christina Marie Newsome Mayhew
Imogene Runyon and Ashley Dawn Keaton
Wesley Wayne Shirley and Annette Marie Kellerman
Jeremy Mark Mahon and Amanda Dawn Ward
Dover Lee McCoy and Jequita Lynn Price Thacker
Christopher Dale Thomas and Pamela Nicole Mounts
Kaitlyn Nichole Newsome and Sandra Kathleen Sheppard
Benjamin Howard Sawyers Jr. and Margaret Lea Cline Vinson
Franklin James Stamper and Deborah Kay Williams
AUGUST 2020
Amos Ray Brewer and Chloe Ann Dingess Brewer
Michael Anthony Petrosky and Tessa Lee Varney Campanella
Joseph Albert Chambers and Haley Elizabeth Lambert
James H Chapman and Mary Martha Worrix
Jordan David Napier and Autumn Lauren Cisco
Robert Ryan Hamilton and Teena Marie Spradlin
Donnie Isaac Stacy and Rebecca Leann Mayhorn Harris
James Travis Hedge and Ashley Nicole Newsome
Michael Austin Spence and Aunalece Marie Holbert
Michael Preston and Cullena Jill McClanahan
Calvin Tyler Smith and Emily Grace Merritt
Bobby Jarond Sammons and Kaylann Marhae Prater
SEPTEMBER 2020
Verlo Cory Coy and Whitney Marie Kennedy
James Junior Blankenship and Cynthia Michelle McClure
Brandon Corey Evans and Jasmine Danielle Blankenship
James Elvis Hatfield and Allison Gail Mullins Caudill
Joshua Taylor Copley and Samantha Michelle Messer
Roger Earl Ellis and Lanatsha Ann Seabolt
Zachary James Grimmett and Jessica Marie Tinney
Jacob Isaac Hurley and Brooklyn Renee Staggs
Matthew Harvey Seth Kissinger and Karen Ann Younkin
Jimmy Dale Payne and Jennifer Leanne Marcum
Larry Dewayne Marsh and Kristina Marie Knapp
Nathan Daniel McCoy and Kelsey Nicole Moore
Carlos Spaulding Jr. and Bobbie Sue Moen
Bobby D New and David Seth Wolford
Robert Eugene Noe and Nina Katherine Diamond Noe
Mary Kaye Porter and Jerry Lee Smith
Andrew Herman Smith and Charlena Denise Cox Wolford
Brian Edward Warden Jr. and Brianna Michelle Whaley