WILLIAMSON — The following are marriage licenses that were filed in the Mingo County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 1 to April 15, 2021.

JANUARY 2021

David Keith Adams and Anita Grace Poling

Brandon Ray Cook and Harley Paige Blackburn

Jerry Nathaniel Sturgell and Whitney Renea Brewer

Gregory Neal Copley and Dessirae Lynn Hall

Bryan Christopher Matney and Lakayla Paige Defoe

John Henry Wolford Jr. and Tamatha Denise Fleming

Ricky Steven Robinette and Suzanne Roach

FEBRUARY 2021

Roddie Tyler Anderson and Helen Rachell Pearson

Joseph Crabtree Jr. and Vanessa Monique Cook Belcher

Timothy Lee Staggs Jr. and Mackenzie Rain Blackburn

Kenneth Wayne Curry and Katheryn Browning

Christopher Gene Chafin and Stephanie Anita Newsome

Jeffrey Richard Evans and Samantha Dawn Smith

William Edward Jackson and Jessica Marie Smith

Chris Johnson and Melissa Sue Wynn

Perry Jones and Melissa Michelle Vernatter

Phillip Nathaniel Mitchell and Kari Jessica Slone

MARCH 2021

Bobby Baxton Blackburn and Briana Carol Mounts

Jonathan Keith Childress and Angelique Rechelle Dotson

Anthony Wayne Rouch II and Faith Nicole Gillman

Shawn David Toler and Crystal Gail Justus Hatfield

Albert Dewayne Hunt and Tammi Renee Stepp

Cory Allen Jackson and Brandi Nicole Justice

Clifton Whitt and Regina Whitt

APRIL 2021

Dewey Edward Perry Jr. and Carla Dianne Cisco Blankenship

Gregory Paul Browning and Ashley Leann Bolyard

Frank Luther Collins and Haley Dawn Hatfield

Roy Chadwick Damron and Angie Danielle Damron

Jordan Andrew Dean and Tiffany Lynn Perry

Joshua Allen Maynard and Patricia Lynn Dempsey

Ransom Fletcher and Angela Darlene Branham Perkins

John Mason Ramsey and Telisha Dawn Marcum Gilman

Randall Ray Hall Jr. and Jasmin Maria Mays

Brian Joseph Slone and Samantha Dawn Marcum

Shane Riley Marcum and Tori Elizabeth Napier

Sebastian Barrett Scheeler and Cheyenne Rae Murphy

Richard Gerald Ooten and Debra Renae Trout

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com

