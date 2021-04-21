WILLIAMSON — The following are marriage licenses that were filed in the Mingo County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 1 to April 15, 2021.
JANUARY 2021
David Keith Adams and Anita Grace Poling
Brandon Ray Cook and Harley Paige Blackburn
Jerry Nathaniel Sturgell and Whitney Renea Brewer
Gregory Neal Copley and Dessirae Lynn Hall
Bryan Christopher Matney and Lakayla Paige Defoe
John Henry Wolford Jr. and Tamatha Denise Fleming
Ricky Steven Robinette and Suzanne Roach
FEBRUARY 2021
Roddie Tyler Anderson and Helen Rachell Pearson
Joseph Crabtree Jr. and Vanessa Monique Cook Belcher
Timothy Lee Staggs Jr. and Mackenzie Rain Blackburn
Kenneth Wayne Curry and Katheryn Browning
Christopher Gene Chafin and Stephanie Anita Newsome
Jeffrey Richard Evans and Samantha Dawn Smith
William Edward Jackson and Jessica Marie Smith
Chris Johnson and Melissa Sue Wynn
Perry Jones and Melissa Michelle Vernatter
Phillip Nathaniel Mitchell and Kari Jessica Slone
MARCH 2021
Bobby Baxton Blackburn and Briana Carol Mounts
Jonathan Keith Childress and Angelique Rechelle Dotson
Anthony Wayne Rouch II and Faith Nicole Gillman
Shawn David Toler and Crystal Gail Justus Hatfield
Albert Dewayne Hunt and Tammi Renee Stepp
Cory Allen Jackson and Brandi Nicole Justice
Clifton Whitt and Regina Whitt
APRIL 2021
Dewey Edward Perry Jr. and Carla Dianne Cisco Blankenship
Gregory Paul Browning and Ashley Leann Bolyard
Frank Luther Collins and Haley Dawn Hatfield
Roy Chadwick Damron and Angie Danielle Damron
Jordan Andrew Dean and Tiffany Lynn Perry
Joshua Allen Maynard and Patricia Lynn Dempsey
Ransom Fletcher and Angela Darlene Branham Perkins
John Mason Ramsey and Telisha Dawn Marcum Gilman
Randall Ray Hall Jr. and Jasmin Maria Mays
Brian Joseph Slone and Samantha Dawn Marcum
Shane Riley Marcum and Tori Elizabeth Napier
Sebastian Barrett Scheeler and Cheyenne Rae Murphy
Richard Gerald Ooten and Debra Renae Trout