The following are marriage licenses that were filed in the Mingo County Clerk’s Office for the months of February and March:

February 2020

William Elen Varney and Sydney Hope Smith

Samuel Ray Hensley and Whitney Marcella Kirk

Thomas Jefferson Justice and Jahala Kay Kozee

Robert Austin Roberson and Morgan Tenaj Linville

Dallas Lee Hall and Britney Marie Caldwell

Bill McGillis Daniels and Malena Gay Stump

Joseph Jay Smith and Tara Nicole Chafin Thomas

Jacob Tyler Maynard and Kristen Faith Maynard

March 2020

Timothy Newsome and Patricia Stacy

Dan Kinder II and Crystal Sue Dotson

Calvin Lee Edmond and Kristilyn Jane Dorsey

Lossie Freelin Mahone and Glenda Darlene Baisden

Dennis Brandon Meade and Victoria Ashley Newsome

