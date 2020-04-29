The following are marriage licenses that were filed in the Mingo County Clerk’s Office for the months of February and March:
February 2020
William Elen Varney and Sydney Hope Smith
Samuel Ray Hensley and Whitney Marcella Kirk
Thomas Jefferson Justice and Jahala Kay Kozee
Robert Austin Roberson and Morgan Tenaj Linville
Dallas Lee Hall and Britney Marie Caldwell
Bill McGillis Daniels and Malena Gay Stump
Joseph Jay Smith and Tara Nicole Chafin Thomas
Jacob Tyler Maynard and Kristen Faith Maynard
March 2020
Timothy Newsome and Patricia Stacy
Dan Kinder II and Crystal Sue Dotson
Calvin Lee Edmond and Kristilyn Jane Dorsey
Lossie Freelin Mahone and Glenda Darlene Baisden
Dennis Brandon Meade and Victoria Ashley Newsome