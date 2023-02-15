Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Mingo County man pled guilty to federal drug crimes, according to a news release.

Paul Thomasson, 57 of Delbarton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

