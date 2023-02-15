CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Mingo County man pled guilty to federal drug crimes, according to a news release.
Paul Thomasson, 57 of Delbarton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Thomasson admitted to selling quantities of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Delbarton on Oct. 4, 2021, and Oct. 12, 2021.
Thomasson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the U.S. Route 119 Drug Task Force.
United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Blackwell is prosecuting the case.
