MITCHELL BRANCH — A Mingo County man was arrested Dec. 10 for the possession and distribution of drugs after he was caught selling rock salts in place of methamphetamine, according to police.
Nathaniel Gage Chapman, 21, whose address is listed as P.O. Box 1270, Williamson, was arrested by the West Virginia State Police and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, intent to deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and possession of a substance used as precursor to manufacture methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Trooper R.L. Jennings with the WVSP and Deputy B.T. Sipple with the MCSD were responding to a domestic situation in the Mitchell Branch community. The officers observed a man on the porch run inside the home.
After entering the home, officers allegedly found Chapman hiding between a mattress and a box spring. The complaint states that the “officers observed small bags sticking out of the defendant’s pocket, these bags were containing a crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine.”
The defendant allegedly told law enforcement that one of the bags contained rock salt and that he had been selling that as well. Rock salt is a mineral that contains sodium chloride among other minerals and impurities and is typically used to remove ice and snow from concrete surfaces in the winter.
Chapman also had several empty baggies in his possession, according to the report.
He was also arrested on charges of burglary and conspiracy for warrants from an incident back in September when police allege he broke into a residence on Maple Walk in Williamson.
Chapman was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Court Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond.
If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.