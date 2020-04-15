CHARLESTON — West Virginia has announced two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
The state on Wednesday officially announced the death of a 78-year-old woman from Wayne County, the 11th COVID-19-related death in West Virginia, along with the 12th death, a 70-year-old man from Mingo County.
The death is the second confirmed death in Wayne County, and is likely connected to the cluster of cases at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, to which the majority of the county’s 69 confirmed cases are connected.
While clusters of cases of COVID-19 like the one at the Wayne County long-term care facility will make daily numbers spike, West Virginia officials said Wednesday the state is trending downward in new cases of the novel coronavirus, and talks are beginning as to how to safely transition the state into “phase two” of its pandemic response.
The state announced 24 new positive cases Wednesday, for a total of 718 positive cases. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said 17,821 people have been tested.
During his daily press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced two more nursing homes had identified cases of COVID-19, one in Kanwaha County and another in Boone County, and said the West Virginia National Guard and DHHR were providing support.
That support can include testing, ongoing investigation and consultation; linkage to community supports and expertise; linkage to National Guard supports; infection control guidance and support; and personal protective equipment, said a DHHR spokesperson.
Justice said everyone in the facility would be tested for COVID-19, which had not been standard protocol for the state before. On Tuesday, state health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said policies change for the better as they learn more about the virus.
The wide testing may reveal a cluster, which Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said would make trend lines go up, but health officials view that differently because it is not happening widely across a community.
If new positive cases continue to trend downward, Marsh said the state can begin to look at what phase two of the pandemic response will be. A large component, however, will be having wider testing capability, though it will still be done strategically, he said.
Justice said he will do what his superstar health experts tell him to do.
“They will get us to a place where we can confidently move forward in the future,” Justice said. “I also caution this, though — all of this could be forgotten very quickly if we moved quicker restarting the engine than we should and we get into a situation where people were dying like flies. On the other hand, if we don’t restart the engine, people are going to die as well, whether it’s drug overdoses or suicides … I just want to be as close to right as we can possibly be.”
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (101), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (26), Fayette (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (six), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (28), Jackson (34), Jefferson (56), Kanawha (91), Lewis (two), Lincoln (one), Logan (eight), Marion (39), Marshall (seven), Mason (nine), McDowell (six), Mercer (eight), Mineral (six), Mingo (one), Monongalia (83), Monroe (one), Morgan (seven), Nicholas (three), Ohio (22), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (13), Raleigh (six), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (four), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (three), Wayne (69), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (25) and Wyoming (one).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state or county border to be tested, the DHHR said in a release. Such was the case of Cabell and Hampshire counties in Wednesday’s report.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.